Suspect in Wisconsin grocery warehouse killings identified

One of the victims was Kevin Kloth, 50, of Germantown, his mother, Nancy Kloth, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His name and the identity of the other victim hadn't been released by authorities as of Thursday morning.

Bennett said he was unaware of any dispute between the shooter and the victims.

“All three of these workers were very important during this pandemic because they worked very hard to serve our community,” Bennett said, adding that it often meant long hours.

“Maybe things wear on you after while,” Bennett said.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, which led to a temporary lockdown of the facility.

The Roundy’s complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, which operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0