Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea

Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout. Authorities said they did not know if she was shot by police or by the man. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide, and police were trying to arrest him when he fled and led them downtown. A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars following a truck before multiple shots ring out.