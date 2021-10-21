Suspect shot by Kenosha County sheriff's deputy in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha County sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a suspect during an encounter at a convenience store in Bristol Thursday, according to authorities.

Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75. The suspect who was shot was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, the Kenosha News reported.

A police dog was also reported as being wounded in the incident. The dog was reported to possibly being transported to a veterinary clinic in Illinois, the newspaper reported.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.

