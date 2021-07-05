 Skip to main content
Suspect throws explosive at Milwaukee officers
AP

Suspect throws explosive at Milwaukee officers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee are trying to find whoever threw an explosive at two officers early Monday morning.

Police said in a news release that an unknown suspect threw a “powerful pyrotechnic” device toward two male officers a little after midnight on North Water Street a few blocks from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

The device detonated, injuring both officers, ages 45 and 40. Their injuries weren't life-threatening but they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday seeking additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

