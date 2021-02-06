Tables turned: UW Health cardiologist gets rare transplant

After being hospitalized Oct. 12, Wolff was put on the transplant list. As he waited, doctors inserted a balloon pump in his aorta to help his ailing heart keep pumping blood, a procedure he has performed on others.

“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to get him to transplant,” said Dr. Jason Smith, a UW Health heart transplant surgeon. “He was close to being as sick as you can get and still survive.”

Multiple-organ transplants are rare but increasing, with 289 heart-kidney transplants done nationwide last year, more than double the number from five years earlier and nearly five times the total from 2010.

Other transplant combinations include kidney-liver, kidney-pancreas and heart-lung. Each is relatively rare compared to single organ transplants.

It’s hard to access two suitable organs from the same donor, Smith said. Using organs from separate donors would make it more likely the recipient’s immune system would reject them. Medications used after transplant for one organ can be hard on the other, Smith said, and patients needing more than one organ tend to be sicker so the operations can be more risky.

“It took the field a long time to understand who are the right people to get it,” said Dr. Dixon Kaufman, director of the UW Health Transplant Center.