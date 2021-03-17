 Skip to main content
Tactical officers on scene at grocery distribution center
AP

Tactical officers on scene at grocery distribution center

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A supermarket distribution center is locked down in Waukesha County Wednesday while law enforcement officers deal with a tactical situation.

Authorities are providing few details about what's going on at the Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.

Roads have been closed in the area as officers deal with the tactical situation. Officers from several area agencies are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

