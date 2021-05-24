Teacher retirements expected to keep adding up in Wisconsin

Schnell and his wife own a bakery and coffee shop, Windsor Breads, that he said has been doing well. When he ran the numbers, it made more financial sense for him to quit teaching and work at the bakery full time.

“I know numbers, and the numbers tell you this is just the wrong field to stay in right now.” he said. “I can do better running my own business, with less stress, than I can trying to teach. And the number of people that I’ve talked to that have said, ‘Yeah, if I had a similar deal I’d be out of teaching, too,’ is quite high.”

Several other teachers in his district are leaving this year, too. In Mukwonago, Graham knows of three other teachers who are retiring after this year. As a mentor to younger teachers, though, she said she’s hopeful that the stresses of pandemic teaching won’t drive as many out as some have feared.

“Most of the young teachers I’ve talked to are still looking ahead, and they’re looking at this as a blip year, they aren’t saying ‘I quit,’” she said.

Webber, likewise, is relatively optimistic about the teachers who remain.