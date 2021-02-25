Teachers, child care workers eligible for vaccine Monday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin is about to grow.

Teachers and child care workers will have priority for the vaccine starting Monday, part of a group of 700,000 people who will be newly eligible, as about half of those over age 65 have been inoculated so far, the state Department of Health Services said Thursday.

Others who become eligible Monday include people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; grocery store workers; bus drivers; 911 dispatchers; mink farmers; prison inmates; non-essential health care workers; and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons.

State health officials estimate that teachers and child care workers will take priority in March and early April, while the others will be vaccinated in April and May.

“Everyone included in these newly eligible groups will eventually have the opportunity to get vaccinated, but we are asking everyone to practice patience and wait to schedule an appointment in order to allow those at higher risk to get vaccinated first,” said Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake.