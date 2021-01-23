Teaching about Trump brought death threats, hate mail

On one hand, Mayer feared bringing up the incident would only reignite tension. But on the other, as Trump’s presidency churned to conclusion in unprecedented fashion, he felt it was worth reflecting on the difficulties of teaching in such a politically polarizing environment.

“Good teaching cannot be a sterile recitation of facts,” Mayer said. “There has to be context. But almost by definition that can be distorted into something that is partisan when it is, in fact, not.”

The syllabus, Mayer thought, captured the competing views of Trump’s presidency.

Sent to students shortly before the spring 2019 semester started, the first page included two lines about how the president’s supporters “rejoice in his contempt for what they insist is a corrupt D.C. establishment.”

It went on with an 11-line paragraph that began: “To others, he is a spectacularly unqualified and catastrophically unfit egomaniac who poses an overt threat to the Republic.”

Mayer has taught the American Presidency class for more than three decades. No matter who’s in office, he said every syllabus highlights the inflection points of a presidency to stimulate 15 weeks worth of discussion.