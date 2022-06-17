 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Teams organized to help with critical incidents at schools

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is creating 12 regional teams to support schools around the state deal with critical incidents such as shootings.

Team members include law enforcement members, school administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers and others. The teams are currently being trained on how to minimize the psychological impact of school-related critical incidents, identify people in need of long-term mental health support and how best to help school employees.

“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”

DOJ's Office of School Safety circulated the idea of creating the 12 teams two years ago.

The initiative in Wisconsin comes to fruition as U.S. senators work to finalize details of a gun violence legislation in time for their self-imposed deadline for holding votes in Congress next week.

People are also reading…

The gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety said there have been 96 gun incidents at schools nationwide this year, resulting in 40 deaths and 78 injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

A Wisconsin judge has found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests. The ruling Friday against the office led by Michael Gableman came after he berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. The Dane County circuit judge handling the issue did not immediately announce a penalty, saying he would provide that in a written decision. Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from Trump to investigate his loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Energy grid operator alerts about possible summer blackouts

An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers. Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State. He says it's never come to the point where MISO has ordered the utility to reduce the amount of electricity that it was delivering.

Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

Wisconsin Republicans are going to allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control PFAS pollution to take effect. The state Department of Natural Resources' policy board adopted limits on PFAS in Wisconsin drinking and surface water in February. The regulations limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that support fish. Board approval sent the regulations to the Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the panel's co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, said Monday that the committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.

Study: Tourists spent 31% more in Wisconsin in 2021

A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020. Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area. The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion.

Tornado spotted in west central Wisconsin amid heat wave

The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado that left debris in its wake has been spotted in two west central Wisconsin communities. The La Crosse Tribune reports the tornado spotted Wednesday in Tomah was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris has been seen “lofted” on radar. The tornado also was spotted 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m. The tornado was described as “rain-wrapped,” making it difficult to see. The severe weather came amid a heat wave that pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country’s population.

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

GOP governor candidate Michels opposes same-sex marriage

Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels is standing by his opposition to same-sex marriage, telling The Associated Press that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman. Michels, co-owner of Michels Corp. construction company, is one of four Republicans running for a chance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who entered the campaign late but this month won former President Donald Trump's endorsement, spoke with the AP on Tuesday about the race. His views on same-sex marriage have been in question after he made comments in his U.S. Senate race in 2004 when he backed a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

Ban on conversion therapy stands in La Crosse

The mayor of La Crosse has refused to veto the city’s ban on conversion therapy, despite pressure from a coalition group. The coalition includes people from local churches, led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker. They rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 5 p.m. veto deadline for Mayor Mitch Reynolds. Rally organizers say the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion. Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that often impacts the LGBTQ community by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Tornado, storms cause structural damage, power outages

Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin. In western Wisconsin, sheriff's officials say a tornado damaged barns and homes in Monroe County late Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said debris lofted by the tornado could be seen on radar. It was spotted 7 miles northeast of Mauston. In eastern Wisconsin, about 38,000 We Energies customers lost service from Bonduel south to Milwaukee. Wisconsin Public Service was working to restore power to nearly 34,000 customers.

Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on coronavirus outbreak cases, information sought two years ago near the beginning of the pandemic. The court on Tuesday ruled 4-3 against Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group. It had sought to block release of the records requested in June 2020 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets. The state health department in the early months of the pandemic in 2020 had planned to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses with more than 25 employees where at least two workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion. Evers' move on Wednesday is more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session, which is scheduled for June 22. They have ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup: Qatar prepares to host estimated 1 million fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News