Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin have knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.

It's all hands on deck for We Energies crews as they work to restore power ahead of another sweltering day in Wisconsin where the heat and humidity were expected to create heat index temperatures in the triple digits.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said the utility is supplementing crews with workers from other utilities and using contract employees as it works to restore service.

Madison-based Alliant Energy and Green Bay-based Wisconsin Public Service also had thousands of customers without power.

The storms erupted quickly across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday evening, feeding off humid unstable air across the region.

A tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, which is about 25 miles west of Green Bay. There were no immediate reports of damage. A tornado warning was in effect until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for northeastern Outagamie and eastern Shawano counties.