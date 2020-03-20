The Latest: Milwaukee mayor self-quarantining for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Add Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to the list of politicians who are self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett announced on Thursday night that he was self-quarantining for 14 days. He came to that decision after consulting with public health officials.

The 66-year-old mayor says he intends to continue working from home, using teleconference and videoconference.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, also of Milwaukee, said Monday she was self-quarantining after coming into contact on March 8 with someone who tested positive. Former Gov. Scott Walker also self-quarantined himself for two weeks for the same reason.

Numerous other elected officials across the country are taking similar steps as the pandemic spreads amid pleas for people to avoid groups or get closer than 6-feet to others.

———

9 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.