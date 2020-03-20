The Latest: Milwaukee mayor self-quarantining for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
9:20 a.m.
Add Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to the list of politicians who are self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Barrett announced on Thursday night that he was self-quarantining for 14 days. He came to that decision after consulting with public health officials.
The 66-year-old mayor says he intends to continue working from home, using teleconference and videoconference.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, also of Milwaukee, said Monday she was self-quarantining after coming into contact on March 8 with someone who tested positive. Former Gov. Scott Walker also self-quarantined himself for two weeks for the same reason.
Numerous other elected officials across the country are taking similar steps as the pandemic spreads amid pleas for people to avoid groups or get closer than 6-feet to others.
———
9 a.m.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.
The medical examiner said the Milwaukee man had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced the first two confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. One was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County and the other was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.
State health officials did not immediately confirm that the Milwaukee death was the third in the state from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday there were 155 confirmed cases in the state in 21 counties.
———
6:20 a.m.
Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl's Corp. is closing all of its more than 1,100 stores nationwide in response to declining sales tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kohl's said the stores will be closed at least until April 1.
The company planned to "support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a news release.
Kohl's also said late Thursday that it has fully drawn its $1 billion unsecured credit facility to bolster its cash and ''preserve its financial flexibility."
The Menomonee Falls-based chain is withdrawing its fiscal full year and first-quarter guidance and slashing its inventory and expenses.
Kohl's has stores in 49 states.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported 4 cases
-
4 COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County
-
Updated
First COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin, cases soar
-
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat outlines plan to help small businesses during virus outbreak
- 52 updates