Third man arrested in fatal Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — A third man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Beloit last week.

The 19-year-old Beloit man turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Monday, authorities said. Court records show he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

According to police, Journee Weathers shot 25-year-old Dre Vian Allen June 7 after a dispute over payment for a vehicle.

Weathers is one of three people charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Allen's death.

Two Beloit men, ages 18 and 19, are also charged in the case. They remain in the Rock County jail on $250,000 cash bonds.

Allen’s death was the city’s second homicide this year.

Court records do not list an attorney for Weathers.

