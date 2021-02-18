Thompson wants 75% of UW classes in-person this fall

“We've got a job to do,” Thompson said. “We've got to educate our students. And we've got to make sure the students want to come back.”

The announcement came as the system grapples with pandemic-related revenue losses. UW-Madison alone expects to lose $320 million by the end of the fiscal year in June, due to dwindling tuition and loss of revenue from athletic events, housing and student unions.

Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for increasing state aid to the system by $190 million, twice the funding Thompson requested. The question now is whether Republican legislators, who see the system as a breeding ground for liberal thinking, will go along with it.

Thompson, a former Republican governor, has been trying to bolster the system's standing in GOP eyes in hopes of maintaining Evers' funding levels. The in-person goal could build points with Republican lawmakers who have been pushing for a return to in-person instruction in K-12 schools.

“Hopefully we can hang on to (the funding increase),” he said. “We need this in order to rebuild the university. I'm going to make that story to all the legislators, especially the Republicans, all over the state, how important it is to build back the University of Wisconsin."