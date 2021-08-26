Thompson wants task force to examine higher education

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson on Thursday urged the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to set up a task force to re-examine every aspect of higher education in the state.

Thompson told WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayer during a Zoom interview that the UW System is falling behind other states. The system lacks a robust distance learning program, has too many buildings and too many campuses duplicate courses, he said.

“We just keep doing the same things and we're going to end up with the same result,” he said. “More (student) debt, more buildings, more classrooms. It's time for us to be controversial and take a look. What's in the best interest of the student?”

Thompson, a former Wisconsin governor, didn't lay out any specific goals for the proposed task force but complained that “no one has given me the ability to go out and compete. You know me, I don't want any state to come into Wisconsin and take anything from us.”

Republican legislators essentially held system funding flat in the 2021-23 state budget. The GOP also gave the system about $629 million for building projects. Evers, the former state superintendent of schools, had asked for $1 billion.