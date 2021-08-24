Thompson won't give lawmakers control of UW's COVID policies

The system hasn't mandated vaccinations. Thompson instead has created incentives for shots such as tuition remission. He said Tuesday, though, that he may have to "do an audible at the line” if infections keep climbing.

Regardless, the protocols the system has implemented so far have angered Republican lawmakers who see them as excessive restrictions on individual liberties. The Legislature's GOP-controlled rules committee voted Aug. 3 to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 protocols without the committee's permission. The committee's co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, a longtime UW critic, has signaled lawmakers may sue if the system doesn't work with the panel.

Thompson said he's confident state law and administrative rules give system administrators the sole authority to set campus policies and legislators have no grounds to manage system affairs.

“We have complete authority to regulate, control, supervise and maintain the structures on our campus and at the same time provide for the safety and welfare of our faculty, employees and our great students,” Thompson said.