Thorp elementary/middle school principal Craig Michaelis has been placed on indefinite leave after he was reportedly involved in a drunken-driving crash in Marshfield.
Thorp Superintendent John Humphries released a statement Wednesday morning, announcing the school board’s decision.
“On Tuesday July 23rd, the Thorp School District Board of Education met in closed session to discuss recent events concerning Mr. Michaelis and to confer with legal counsel,” the district’s statement reads. “Mr. Michaelis was placed on administrative leave pending results of an investigation and subsequent board action. Wisconsin Fair Employment Law prohibits discrimination, including disciplinary action, against employees on the basis of pending legal charges. We therefore plan to wait for the conclusion of this process before taking further action, and will begin preparations for the new school year without Mr. Michaelis’ leadership.”
The crash reportedly happened July 11 in Marshfield. The police report indicates Michaelis struck a light pole and drove away. When officers found him, he was reportedly intoxicated, and officers arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving.
At this time, no charges have been filed. Michaelis has no prior criminal record, according to online records.
Michaelis previously worked for the Marshfield School District, and began working for the Thorp School District July 1, 2018.
