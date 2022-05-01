 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three hurt when balcony collapses at Wisconsin block party

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a second-floor balcony collapsed and sent roughly a dozen people falling 15 feet to the ground during a annual block party in Madison that attracted thousands of college students.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city officials said the balcony collapsed because of rotting wood, but Alder Mike Verveer said inspectors didn't spot the rotted wood during a recent inspection because metal panels were wrapped around the wood.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said between 10 and 20 people were on the balcony when it collapsed Saturday morning during the Mifflin Street Block Party. He said three people were injured, including the two that were sent to the hospital, but none of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Verveer said building inspectors checked every porch and balcony in aging buildings in the neighborhood earlier in April in preparation for the event that attracted more than 10,000 people Saturday. He said it's fortunate there weren't serious injuries as a result of the collapse.

Madison police ticketed 45 people during the event, including one who was taken to jail. Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer didn’t specify what all the tickets were for but she said the most common violations were underage drinking and disorderly conduct. Two officers reported minor injuries.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

