Three killed, one injured in fiery crash in Dane County

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a fiery crash in Dane County, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle from behind in the Town of Middleton Saturday about 10:15 p.m.

The impact sent the vehicle that was struck into a farm field where it became engulfed in flames. Authorities said the three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle ended up in the ditch. The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, that are not believed to be life threatening.

The victims have not yet been identified.

