 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself
0 comments
AP

Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 3-year-old boy got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee. according to police

The toddler died Saturday night after shooting himself about 10:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was arrested with criminal charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

The victim has not been identified. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Neighbors said the child’s mother was so distraught, WISN-TV reported.

“The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself,” Santana Medina said. “For her to wake up today and know that she’s one child less is heartbreaking. I just pray that God covers them and keeps them because today isn’t going to be a good day for them.”

At least eight other children have been killed in Milwaukee shootings so far this year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Appointees Gain Majority on Host of Boards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News