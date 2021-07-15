 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin
AP

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin has caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel.

Meteorologists said thunderstorms produced more than 6 inches of rain near Manitowoc overnight Wednesday. A flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for Calumet, Manitowoc and eastern Winnebago counties expired on Thursday morning.

In Oshkosh some street were flooded and impassable. Some residential basements filled with water.

Valders Fire Rescue says the village is experiencing heavy flooding Thursday morning with manhole covers popping up.

“Please do not drive through any standing water and avoid the areas until the water recedes,” village leaders posted on the community's Facebook page.

We Energies reported several thousand customers were without power Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

