 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ticket sold in Wisconsin splits big Powerball jackpot

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California are winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California are winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million.

The Wisconsin Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold in the Badger State. The California Lottery says the winning ticket from that state was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot is one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

In Vietnam, roasted rats are a popular food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News