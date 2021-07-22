Title rewards Antetokounmpo's decision to commit to Bucks

But that regular-season adversity gave the Bucks the toughness they’d need in the postseason.

“We knew it wasn’t always going to be pretty," Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. "We knew we were going to have to win different styles of ballgames, but that’s the type of team you want to be, to throw different guys out there, different lineups out there, because you can’t win the same way at this level.”

Like many champions, the Bucks got some good luck along the way.

James Harden missed nearly all of the first three games and Kyrie Irving sat out the last three games of Brooklyn’s second-round series loss to Milwaukee. The Bucks won Game 7 in overtime after Kevin Durant’s foot was on the line as he hit a jumper at the end of the fourth quarter, turning his potential series-clinching 3-pointer into a two-point basket.

But the Bucks also showed their mettle by erasing 2-0 deficits against Brooklyn and Phoenix. Antetokounmpo delivered his dominant performance in the finals while playing with on a left knee he had hyperextended just a few weeks ago. The Bucks were 10-1 at home in the playoffs.