Tomah man convicted of killed toddler in 2019

A Tomah man has been found guilty of abusing and killing a toddler in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A Tomah man has been found guilty of abusing and killing a toddler in Monroe County.

A jury found 37-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of 11 of the 16 charges he faces, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Kyson Rice in 2019.

The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments Tuesday.

District Attorney Kevin Croninger, who served as a part of the team that prosecuted Anderson, used a timer to illustrate just how long it took Anderson to call 911.

“Five minutes, ladies and gentlemen,” Croninger said.

For five minutes, the courtroom was silent.

“When law enforcement arrives at 5:58, Kyson is clinically dead. He has no pulse,” Croninger said.

Authorities said the toddler was covered in bruises, injuries that Anderson claimed came from a fall in the shower, WKBT-TV reported.

“You know his story about falling in the shower is complete garbage,” Croninger said. “You don’t get 40 injuries to your head from falling in the shower.”

During closing arguments, Anderson’s attorney Patrick Flanagan reminded jurors of Anderson’s testimony.

“Mr. Anderson told me what happened. His actions to find the child, help the child, try to do CPR, call for help, and express concern and desire to help to get him better is the opposite of somebody that wants somebody to die,” Flanagan said.

Anderson was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of bail jumping, operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of THC and intimidation of a witness.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WKBT-TV.

