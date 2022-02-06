Tomah schools pause plans for construction referendum

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) — The Tomah Area School District has paused plans for a massive construction referendum after a survey showed voters would reject the request.

The La Crosse Tribune reported Sunday that the district mailed residents a survey prepared by research firm School Perceptions last fall asking for opinions on three different plans. Once called for spending $80 million on a new middle school. Another asked for $89 million for a new high school. The third asked for $96 million for a new high school with athletic fields.

The district received 1,700 responses. School Perceptions told the school board that the responses showed voters would reject a referendum.

School Board member Pam Buchda said the survey doesn’t change the reality of aging facilities, overcrowded classrooms and limited outdoor space. All of the district's buildings are at least 30 years old.

Superintendent Mike Hanson said administrators and board members will now reach out to the community to gather more input. School board meetings will be held at all the buildings over the next year to give people a chance to see the situation first-hand, he said.

