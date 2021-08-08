Tornado in Grant County destroys, damages buildings

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (AP) — Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris Sunday after a tornado touched down near Boscobel destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.

As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, according to Grant County Emergency Management. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.

The tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast roughly four miles, according to initial reports.

Crews from the National Weather Service were surveying damage to determine the tornado's velocity.

