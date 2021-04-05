Tragedy to therapy: Dog honors late graduate of high school

When school officials later decided to acquire a therapy dog, Gail Bentley gave her consent to naming the dog after her son and also to launching the new mental health effort on campus in his honor.

Since her son’s death, Bentley said, she has been surprised and disappointed to learn that mental illness is widespread and that few resources are available for children or adults in crisis.

“There’s just not enough help out there,” she said. “We need to try not to have a tragedy again.”

Dawn Van Ess, a Union Grove School Board member, felt so strongly about the matter that she personally donated the $1,400 needed to adopt Bentley from a breeder. Van Ess said she experienced mental health problems during her school years. But that was long before schools considered keeping a dog around to help students cope.

After Joel Bentley died, Van Ess said she felt a heightened sense of urgency to try new methods of helping the estimated 1,000 students on the Union Grove campus.

“I don’t want to see another parent have to go through what Gail had to go through,” she said.