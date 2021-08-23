 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Train collides with SUV in northern Wisconsin
0 Comments
AP

Train collides with SUV in northern Wisconsin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are picking up the pieces after a train smashed into an SUV in Superior.

Police said the collision occurred a little before 10 a.m. Monday. The crash caused a significant traffic delay but police described incident as minor. Paramedics determined the SUV’s 80-year-old driver wasn’t hurt.

The collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News