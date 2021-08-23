Train collides with SUV in northern Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are picking up the pieces after a train smashed into an SUV in Superior.

Police said the collision occurred a little before 10 a.m. Monday. The crash caused a significant traffic delay but police described incident as minor. Paramedics determined the SUV’s 80-year-old driver wasn’t hurt.

The collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0