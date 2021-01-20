Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court rejected arguments Wednesday from a transgender teen who contended she shouldn't be forced to register as a sex offender because she has to use her male name on the registry in violation of her free speech rights.

The teen, identified only as Ella in court documents, was adjudicated delinquent in Shawano County after she sat on a half-blind autistic boy and sexually assaulted him in 2016. Ella identified as a male during the incident. Department of Corrections records indicate she was 6-foot-5 and weighed 345 pounds; the boy was 5-foot-10 and weighed 110 pounds.

She was ordered to register as a sex offender and sent to the state's youth prison outside Irma, where she was physically assaulted twice. She had to be transferred to a treatment center because she was transitioning from male to female and had become a target for other youth at the prison, according to court documents.

She successfully completed treatment and filed a motion asking a judge to stay the order that she register as a sex offender. She argued that the requirement that she use her legal male name on the registry violates her First Amendment right to self-expression as a woman and outs her as transgender.