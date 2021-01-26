 Skip to main content
Travel difficult as storm bears down on southeast Wisconsin
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Midwestern winter storm is making travel treacherous as wind-whipped snow piles up in Wisconsin Tuesday.

Snow plow drivers worked to keep up as snow accumulated on highways and city streets. A jack-knifed semi temporarily closed interstate lanes south of Milwaukee before dawn.

The storm closed schools that planned to conduct in-person instruction with some switching to virtual learning.

The National Weather Service predicted 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow would fall in the Milwaukee area with the highest totals along Lake Michigan.

A winter storm warning was posted until 6 p.m. for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Walworth counties.

Elsewhere in southeast Wisconsin, 4 (10 centimeters) to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of snow was expected.

