Traveling beer gardens return to Milwaukee parks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mobile beer gardens will be back in Milwaukee parks starting in May.

Two fire trucks serving beer, brats, hot dogs and pretzels will start making their rounds on May 11 in Juneau Park and on May 25 in Froemming Park.

WDJT-TV reported Friday that the trucks will visit 10 parks before Labor Day.

Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith says that in 2021 the trucks served 55,000 pints of beer, 2,000 root beer floats, 7,700 brats and hot dogs and 4,500 pretzels. All revenue goes toward improving the parks.

