Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn't rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state

Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

FILE - In this May 21, 2022 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks during the State GOP Convention in Middleton, Wis. Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won't raise gas taxes.

 Ebony Cox - member, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit Monday to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn't rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state.

Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels, at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary, also said he did not think Trump did anything wrong on Jan. 6, 2021. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024.

A third candidate who has made decertification the keystone of his candidacy, state Rep. Tim Ramthun, also did not commit to endorsing Trump in 2024 should he run for president.

The winner of next week's primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Whoever wins will be governor during the 2024 presidential race and in position to sign, or veto, election law changes passed by Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Legislature.

Trump has hung heavy over the Republican primary race for governor. He endorsed Michels, who co-owns an energy and infrastructure construction company, passing over Kleefisch who served eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker. She scored an endorsement from Pence last week.

Trump has scheduled a rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb on Friday night.

Michels said he won Trump's endorsement because he is a businessman and political outsider. But he refused to say he would support Trump in 2024.

“2024? I’m focused on this election right now," Michels said. "I have made no commitment to any candidates in 2024. What I am focused on is beating Tony Evers.”

Kleefisch said, “I will support the Republican nominee and it looks like we have an assortment to choose from.”

Ramthun, who polls show is far behind Michels and Kleefisch, said 2024 was “going to be a whole new game” and he will support whoever wins the primary.

Ramthun has pushed for decertification of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes. The outcome has withstood two partial recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm. A review by a former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice also did not turn up evidence to overturn Biden's win.

Michels did not rule out signing a bill to decertify Trump's loss, even though legal experts, including conservative attorneys, have said it is unconstitutional and impossible to do. Michels said if elected governor he would look at all the evidence of what happened in the 2020 election and “everything will be on the table."

Kleefisch, in her strongest comments to date on the issue, ruled out decertification.

“It's not constitutionally possible,” she said. “There is no path to decertifying an election that has already happened.”

All three of the candidates said they would accept the results of next week's primary election.

As for the Jan. 6 insurrection, Michels and Kleefisch blamed those who stormed the Capitol but not Trump for what happened after his “Stop the Steal” rally.

“Donald Trump, he had a rally," Michels said. ““I haven't see any evidence that Donald Trump said ‘Go to the Capitol now and storm it.' I don’t think he would have done it. ... I don't think he did anything wrong.”

Kleefisch said, “Ultimately those people who stormed the Capitol are responsible for what they did."

More than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 340 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 220 have been sentenced, with nearly half of them receiving terms of imprisonment. Approximately 150 others have trial dates stretching into 2023.

A special U.S. House committee continues to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump's role in it.

The town hall, hosted by WISN-TV in Milwaukee, was the last scheduled joint appearance by the Republican candidates before the election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. It comes in response both to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this month and comments made by Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site.

Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh

Sheriff’s officials say a baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County. Authorities say it happened about 6 p.m. Monday when the semi left Interstate 41 southbound, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh. Officials say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old. The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries. Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours.

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump's 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

The National Rifle Association has issued a stinging rebuke after Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Michels is locked in a three-way primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. An NRA endorsement would be a coveted prize for any of them. Michels sent out a campaign flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun group had endorsed him. Michels' campaign spokesman Chris Walker says the claim was an “error." The NRA's political action committee posted a message online saying the Michels campaign did NRA members a disservice.

Conservative firm raises concern about open-records ruling

A conservative law firm is pushing back against a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that weakened the state's open records law by limiting when people who sue over records requests can recover attorney's fees. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said Thursday that the conservative-controlled court's decision earlier this month could render state records law “toothless." They urged the Legislature to pass an amendment in response. The head of a government transparency group had earlier called the court's ruling “a dark day” for transparency in Wisconsin.

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday their conditions ranged from serious to critical. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

Some Democratic candidates in statewide down-ballot races have decided to make abortion access key to their campaigns. They're doing so even when it may not have an obvious connection to the office. A Connecticut state treasurer candidate is airing ads in which she promises to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights and to push companies in which the state invests to fund abortion access. A Wisconsin treasurer candidate has asked donors to help her “fight to codify Roe.” A state auditor candidate in Ohio likes to remind voters that his role on the state's political mapmaking commission could also influence abortion access.

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven. Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%. The report shows one sector that is thriving — transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years. The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.

Story's 2nd opinion on hand reveals a "little fracture"

Story's 2nd opinion on hand reveals a "little fracture"

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story likely will be out a bit longer than expected after manager Alex Cora said a second-opinion exam revealed a “a little hairline fracture” close to his right wrist. Story has been on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay’s right-hand by Corey Kluber. The 29-year-old Story signed a $140-million, six-year deal with the Red Sox during spring training after spending his first six big-league seasons with Colorado.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

