Two dead, five injured in Kenosha apartment fire

Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha.

Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor apartments about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Two people died in the fire and five others are hospitalized. Two of the five injured have life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Authorities say 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

