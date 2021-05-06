Two dead in collision between car, semi in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — Two teenagers from Sheboygan were killed when their car collided with a semi in Columbia County, sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Town of Marcellon near Pardeeville. Deputies arriving at the scene found the two occupants of the car, ages 15 and 17, had died.

The semi driver, a 27-year-old Eau Claire man, was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The car was eastbound on Highway 33 and collided head-on with the westbound semi, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol are investigating.

