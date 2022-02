LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Police in La Crosse are investigating the deaths of two people who they say appeared to have been shot.

Officers responded to a residence about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday where they found the bodies of the two along with a dead dog, WXOW-TV reported. All had gunshot wounds, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but that there is no threat to the general public.

