Two killed in Barron County crash involving dump truck

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (AP) — Two people are dead in a collision involving a dump truck and car in Barron County.

According to the sheriff's department, the truck was eastbound on Highway 48 near Cumberland Wednesday afternoon when a westbound car crossed the center line and the two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Damien Weiss, of Turtle Lake, and a 21-year-old passenger, Dallas McDowell, of Amery, were killed in the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old Chippewa Falls man, was taken Cumberland Hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 48 was closed for about eight hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

