Two killed in Dane County single-vehicle crash identified

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (AP) — The two people killed in a Dane County crash this week have been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said 49-year-old Melody Johnson, of Janesville, and 45-year-old Amy Johnson, of Edgerton, died in a single-vehicle crash crash in the Town of Albion about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle which left the road and struck a building. Both people in the vehicle were ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary results show the two died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the medical examiner.

