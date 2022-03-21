 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Two killed when vehicle crashes into building in Dane County

Sheriff’s officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Dane County crash that killed two people

  • 0

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (AP) — Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Dane County crash that killed two people, according to sheriff's officials.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Town of Albion about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the road and struck a building. Both people in the vehicle were ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monday, March 21 weather update for Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News