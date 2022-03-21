Two killed when vehicle crashes into building in Dane County

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (AP) — Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a Dane County crash that killed two people, according to sheriff's officials.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Town of Albion about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver lost control of the vehicle which left the road and struck a building. Both people in the vehicle were ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0