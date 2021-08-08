 Skip to main content
Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee
AP

Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee, according to police.

Officials said the victims, both 22-year-old Milwaukee men, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the scene. According to police, the victims' vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during a two-vehicle race about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two Milwaukee men have been arrested as a result of the crash. Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

