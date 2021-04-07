Two people killed, two others wounded in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Wednesday, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting outside a Citgo gas station about 12:30 a.m., officials said.

A 26-year-old Illinois man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were wounded and taken to a hospital. There's no word yet on their condition.

Employees at the gas station tell WTMJ-TV an argument began inside the business and spilled outside before the gunfire erupted.

Officials say no suspects are in custody. A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

