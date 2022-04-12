 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Republicans won't seek reelection to Assembly

Two more Republicans say they won't seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Republicans announced Tuesday they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall.

Reps. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago announced their retirements. Sanfelippo, 58, didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher, 35, said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat. Lazar won election to the state appeals court in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2014.

Sanfelippo has served in the Assembly since 2013 and has been the chairman of the Assembly Health Committee since 2015. Horlacher has served in the Assembly since 2015.

Thirteen Assembly Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Six Assembly Democrats have said they’re not running again.

Six senators aren’t running in November, including three Republicans and three Democrats.

This story has been updated to correct that 13 Republicans have now retired from the Assembly, not 19.

