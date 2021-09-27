Two women killed in crash in Eau Claire, both victims local

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a crash in Eau Claire. according to police.

Two vehicles sustained severe damage in a collision Sunday about 1:30 p.m. The occupant of one vehicle, 81-year-old Elaine Lambrecht was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

An occupant of the other vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital where she later died. That woman has been identified as 61-year-old Mary Socha. Both victims were from Eau Claire.

No one else was injured. But police say other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision, but they did not say how many and the severity of the damage.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police with crash reconstruction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

