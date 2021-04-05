Underly, Kerr square off to be Wisconsin education chief

Underly, 43, has the backing of every Democratic member of the state’s congressional delegation, former Gov. Jim Doyle and more than two dozen current or former Democratic members of the state Legislature.

The state superintendent oversees education policy in Wisconsin, which includes dispersing grant money to schools and overseeing teacher licensing.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was superintendent since Tony Evers left the post midterm in 2019 after he was elected governor, declined to seek a full term. Evers had been the head of the state education department for 10 years. The seat was open for the first time in 12 years.

Kerr’s campaign was marked by a series of missteps, most notably when Kerr, who is white, tweeted that she had been called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16 because “my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.” She apologized, but her campaign manager and attorney quit.