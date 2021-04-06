Underly leads Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race

Outside groups backing Underly outspent Kerr’s forces nearly 4-to-1 and Underly raised $1.3 million in the last two months of the race compared with just $71,000 for Kerr. The bulk of Underly’s money, $900,000 in cash and in-kind contributions, came from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Democrats prioritized the race to avoid a letdown in Wisconsin after President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in November. Liberals have also had a hold on the state superintendent position for decades. For the past 20 years, the conservative candidate in the race has been beaten by double digits.

Turnout is traditionally low in spring elections, usually around 20%.

Also on the ballot were two open state legislative seats in districts previously held by Republicans.

Republican state Rep. John Jagler, of Watertown, led Democrat Melissa Winker for the 13th Senate district vacated by Scott Fitzgerald when he was elected to Congress in November. Jagler was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. Winker previously ran for Assembly in 2018 and 2020 but lost.

In the 89th Assembly District, which includes the city of Marinette. Republican Elijah Behnke led Democrat Karl Jaeger. Behnke owns a cleaning business and is a former youth pastor, while Jaeger ran for the seat in 2020 and lost. That seat was open after Republican John Nygren resigned from the Legislature.

