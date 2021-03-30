Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly dramatically outspent opponent Deborah Kerr over the last month and a half, new campaign finance reports show.

Underly, who currently serves as the superintendent for Pecatonica schools, and Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent, filed reports Monday evening detailing their fundraising and spending between Feb. 2 and March 22.

They show Underly spent $818,063 during the period compared with Kerr's $47,443. Underly also outraised Kerr, generating $1.1 million in contributions, Kerr raised $71,465.

The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives back Kerr.

Underly's fund-raising totals were bolstered by $600,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party. The party also made $142,827 in in-kind contributions, including mailing services, consulting and research. Kerr's reports didn't list any contributions from the state Republican Party.

Underly and Kerr will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Stanford Taylor to replace him as superintendent after he won the governor's office in 2018. She decided not to run for election.

