Underly raises $1m in state superintendent race
AP

Underly raises $1m in state superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly raised more than $1 million in February and March.

Underly currently serves as superintendent for the Pecatonica school district. She is vying with former Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr for the open state post. Current Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has decided not to run.

Campaign finance reports covering February and March were due Monday. Underly’s campaign released a cover sheet showing she raised $1,031,450 between Feb. 2 and March 22. She spent $708,818.

Kerr’s campaign didn’t return a message seeking her report. Her latest report on file with the state Ethics Commission covers only the month of January. It shows she raised about $30,000 during that period.

