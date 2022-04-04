 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union workers on strike at Sheboygan manufacturing company

More than 265 union workers at a manufacturing company in Sheboygan went on strike after the two sides failed to a agree on a labor contract that expired Friday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — More than 265 union workers at a manufacturing company in Sheboygan went on strike Monday after the two sides failed to a agree on a labor contract that expired Friday.

United Auto Workers Local 1472 members began picketing Vollrath Co., which specializes in design, engineering and manufacturing for foodservice and custom and specialty products.

“We want to get a fair contract for our members, their families, and those who depend on them," said Rob Kilgore, union president and bargaining chairman. “We will keep standing up for all of our people.”

The union said the initial five-year contract proposal from Vollrath was rejected by 74% of UAW Local 1472 members. The workers cited wages and the equitable elimination of tiers as primary complaints, the Sheboygan Press reported.

The company said it's willing to negotiate a contract that “provides the basis for continued long-term employment for its valued union workers as well as a viable future for the company.”

The sompany was found in 1874 and has 10 factories across the United States, Europe and China.

