Unvaccinated in Wisconsin are 'sitting duck' for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the state's top health leaders on Thursday urged anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

The call comes amid a growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago. There have been 7,393 deaths from the disease in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, with an average of one per day over the past week.

“Every COVID 19 death is now a preventable death,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said in an impassioned plea for people to get vaccinated. “Without a vaccine, you are a sitting duck for COVID-19.”

She pointed with concern to the rising case counts and an almost doubling of hospitalizations from 74 to 143 over the past two weeks.

“Nearly all of these patients could have avoided this fate if they had been vaccinated,” Van Dijk said. “Many of them received incorrect information about vaccinations either from social media or friends who were also misinformed.”