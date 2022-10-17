Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.