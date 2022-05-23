 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioned for service

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy

  • 0

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy.

A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet (121.9 meters) and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph.

According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion, KBJR-TV reported.

Gov. Tim Walz had a special message for the crew during the commissioning ceremony Saturday.

“To the crew, when you sail the world’s oceans to whatever nation calls you, in order to defend the freedoms that we enjoy, know that the pride and patriotism of all Minnesotans sails with you. May the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul protect you,” Walz said.

People are also reading…

The ship has a flight deck that's about 1.5 times larger the most naval warships and can accommodate a crew of 140 service members.

On Monday, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders.

The ship was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, using Iron Range iron ore. Its commissioning, originally planned for 2021, was delayed by a problem with its propulsion system.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KBJR-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Wednesday that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She's the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attack

A judge has sentenced a white Milwaukee man to a decade in prison for throwing acid in a Latino man's face in a 2019 racist attack. A jury convicted Clifton Blackwell last month of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Blackwell was waiting for a bus when he told Mahud Villalaz that his truck was parked illegally in the bus stop zone. The men got into an argument and Blackwell threw sulfuric acid into the face of Villalaz after asking the Latino man, who is a U.S. citizen, why he invaded his country. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies sentenced Blackwell on Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire. Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday. Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone. Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday. Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Jeremy Arrington, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington. The 44-year-old Arrington was the chief financial officer for Wisconsin Home Buyers Network, a real estate business. Investigators say he ran a Ponzi scheme by promising investors returns ranging from 12% to 36% with little or no risk. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced Arrington Thursday to 33 months in prison.

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call Thursday morning about a 43-year-old man who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial. The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home. No trial date has been set.

Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop. Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled. Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him. Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the office is on leave.

Wisconsin's high court broadens who can carry concealed guns

A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court has broadened who can legally carry concealed guns and other weapons in the state, overturning a lower court’s ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction. The court ruled Friday that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license. Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the Legislature to close what she called a “dangerous loophole” in the law. The case involves a man who was convicted in 1993 in Door County of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News